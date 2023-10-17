AROUND TOWN – Here’s a look at this week’s events!
You can check out a career in steel fabrication, we’ve got a few rummage sales, and spend an afternoon on the farm.
Steel Day 2023 at Ben’s Structural FabricationBen's Steel Fabrication
October 19th (Noon -5 pm) and October 20th (8 am-noon), at 475 Progress Road in Waite Park
Whether you're a steel enthusiast or simply curious about the world of structural fabrication, this event is for you. Come down to and immerse yourself in the fascinating world of steel.
Friends of the Library Bag of Books SaleGreat River Regional Library
Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale at Great River Regional Library 1300 St. Germain St W in St. Cloud!
Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4:00-8:00
Friday, Oct. 20 from 10:00-5:00
Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10:00-1:00
Church of St. Augustine Annual Rummage SaleChurch of St. Augustine Parish Center Gym
Church of St. Augustine Annual Rummage Sale
Friday, October 20th, 8:00 am until 4:00 pm
Parish Center Gym: Use the South door entrance
Open House at Farm Friends BarnFarm Friends Barn
Thursday, October 19th, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
10782 27th Ave SE - Becker, MN
Join Farm Friends Barn for coffee, cider, and cookies at the first Open House. The crew will share what they have accomplished and a peek at future plans.
