AROUND TOWN &#8211; Here&#8217;s a look at this week&#8217;s events!

AROUND TOWN – Here’s a look at this week’s events!

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash

Welcome to “Around Town”, your run-down of the community events and activities happening this week!

You can check out a career in steel fabrication, we’ve got a few rummage sales, and spend an afternoon on the farm.

No matter how hard we work, we’ll never know about your event unless you tell us it’s happening!  Just use the link here to let us know what’s happening “Around Town”!

  • loading...
    1

    Steel Day 2023 at Ben’s Structural Fabrication

    Ben's Steel Fabrication

    October 19th (Noon -5 pm) and October 20th (8 am-noon), at  475 Progress Road in Waite Park

    Whether you're a steel enthusiast or simply curious about the world of structural fabrication, this event is for you. Come down to and immerse yourself in the fascinating world of steel.

    Read More: Steel Day 2023 at Ben’s Structural Fabrication | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/steel-day-2023-at-bens-structural-fabrication/19-october-2023-bens-structural-fabrication/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

  • Photo by Tom Hermans on Unsplash
    loading...
    2

    Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale

    Great River Regional Library

    Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale at Great River Regional Library 1300 St. Germain St W in St. Cloud!

    Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4:00-8:00
    Friday, Oct. 20 from 10:00-5:00
    Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10:00-1:00

    Read More: Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/friends-of-the-library-bag-of-books-sale/19-october-2023-great-river-regional-library/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

  • Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
    loading...
    3

    Church of St. Augustine Annual Rummage Sale

    Church of St. Augustine Parish Center Gym

    Church of St. Augustine Annual Rummage Sale
    Friday, October 20th, 8:00 am until 4:00 pm
    Parish Center Gym: Use the South door entrance

    Read More: Church of St. Augustine Annual Rummage Sale | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/church-of-st-augustine-annual-rummage-sale/20-october-2023-st-augustines-parish-center/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

  • loading...
    4

    Open House at Farm Friends Barn

    Farm Friends Barn

    Thursday, October 19th, 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

    10782 27th Ave SE - Becker, MN

    Join Farm Friends Barn for coffee, cider, and cookies at the first Open House. The crew will share what they have accomplished and a peek at future plans.

    Read More: Open House at Farm Friends Barn | https://wjon.com/events-st-cloud/open-house-at-farm-friends-barn/19-october-2023-farm-friends-barn/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON