Arleene Sarles, 77, Long Prairie

April 26, 1941 - April 10, 2019



A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel, Long Prairie, MN, for Arleene Sarles, age 77 of Long Prairie, who passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will take place from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Arleene was born on April 26, 1941 to Edwin and Emma (Becker) Dalke in Wishek, ND. She attended school in Lehr, ND before moving to Sauk Center, MN where she married Marvin Raile. This marriage ended after seventeen years. She met Albert “Bert” Sarles while living in Tacoma, WA. The couple married in Clare, MI in 1989. She and Burt returned to Sauk Center in 1991. Arleene worked at Jennie –O, and also worked as a wedding arranger. Selling Home Interior and Avon products also gave her a chance to meet and socialize with people. In 2001 she moved to rural Long Prairie.

Arleene had a deep love for animals. She served as the president of the Humane Society in Sauk Centre for many years. Living on a hobby farm near Long Prairie was ideal as it provided her opportunities to care for everything from peacocks, ducks, geese and chickens to Lamas, goats, pigs and cows. Of course, the many cats and dogs received her special love too.

Arleene will be deeply missed by her husband Bert, Grandson Jessie (Kayla) Raile, Swanville and great-granddaughter, Sophia Raile. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Tony Raile and her sister JoAnn Dalke.