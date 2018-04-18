Arlean D. Carpenter, 95, Elk River

April 11, 1923 - April 16, 2018

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be Friday, April 20, 2018, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with a Time of Sharing at 1:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, for Arlean D. Carpenter, age 95, who passed away peacefully at Guardian Angels Care Center in Elk River on Monday, April 16, 2018. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton. More information may be found at www.williamsdingmann.com.

Arlean D. (Siewert) Carpenter was born on April 11, 1923, to John and Magdalena (Gaub) Siewert in Redwood Falls, MN. She married Norris Carpenter on April 28, 1945. Arlean was a homemaker and mother to six children. Although she was tough, she taught her family how to be strong and determined workers, ensuring each of her children finished confirmation and graduated from high school. She enjoyed sewing clothing for her children, cooking her famous beef soup, and gardening on the farm. She was very outspoken and enjoyed watching her favorite television shows; General Hospital, Lawrence Welk, and the News with Dave Moore. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Arlean is survived by her children, Joyce (Larry) Carpenter of Minneapolis, Eleanor West of Chaska, Elroy Carpenter of Isle, Judy Wildung of New Brighton, Kathy (Mike) Harris of Stacy, and Arnold Carpenter of Princeton; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norris in 1977; and siblings, Ruth and Marvin.