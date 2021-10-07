Arizona Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Meth Distribution

ST. PAUL – An Arizona man was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in February of 2021, 31-year-old Francisco Leon was one of three people staying in a hotel room in South St. Paul.

While executing a search warrant for the room, law enforcement discovered two separate bags above the rented room’s bathroom ceiling tiles. Inside the two bags were several clear plastic baggies that contained approximately 14 pounds of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement also seized a wire transfer receipt and seven cell phones from the hotel room.

On May 20, 2021, Leon pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.