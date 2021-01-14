Ardella E. Seibert, 97, Becker

July 22, 1923 - January 13, 2021

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Becker Baptist Church in Becker for Ardella E. Seibert, age 97, of Becker who died Wednesday at Shepherd of Grace Community in Becker. Pastors Nate Bucher, Ken Zulkosky and Rob Olsen will officiate and burial will be in Becker Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church in Becker.

Ardella was born July 22, 1923 in Almont, ND to Fred & Martha (Krueger) Reetz. She was a medical missionary in Pakistan for five years. She married Robert P. Seibert on April 7, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. In 1964 the couple moved to St. Cloud where she worked as an RN at the St. Cloud Hospital for 18 years and then served as a volunteer at the hospital. Ardella was a member of Becker Baptist Church where she was involved in Women’s Bible Study. She enjoyed clothes, shopping, cooking and finding bargains. Ardella had a great sense of humor, was compassionate, loved her Lord and continued her mission work in her daily contacts!

Survivors include her children, Carol Seibert of Becker, Margaret (Ken) Zulkosky of Oneonta, NY, Mark (Betty) of Monticello; in-laws, Marilee Reetz of Sun City, AZ and George Knox of Apopka, FL; grandchildren, Holli (Geoff), Amanda (Andy), Samantha (Phil), Josiah, Abby (Tyler), Michael, Jennelle (James), Thomas (Anna) and Steven; and great grandchildren, Zebulan, Brynn, Elsie, Kendrick, Alexander, Aren, Arianna, Phoebe, Hezekiah, Sydney, Noelle, Adalynn, Otto, Lanie and Django. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on May 22, 2009; brothers, Marvin and Delbert Reetz; sisters, Elda Brinkman, Betty Knox and Laura Ericksen.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Shepherd of Grace and the Women’s Ministry Group at Becker Baptist Church for their loving care and friendship.

Memorials are preferred to Becker Baptist Church Missions.