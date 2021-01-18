April M. Kelsey, 45, St. Cloud

November 22, 1975 - January 13, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 22, 2020 at The Waters Church in Sartell for April M. Kelsey, age 45, who passed away at her home in St. Cloud on Wednesday, January 13, 2020. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

April was born on November 22, 1975 in Olivia to Willard “Bill” Studer and Patricia Haley. After graduating from High School, she moved to the cities and worked a few years in Floral Design. April was united in marriage to the love of her life, James Charles “J.C” Kelsey on August 20, 2000 near Bird Island. Together they lived in Edina, Foley, and in 2011 moved to St. Cloud. They have three beautiful children, Clara (19), Carter (14), and Chloe (12). April was a homemaker most of her life and always helped her mother, Patricia “Patty” in making caramel popcorn for her company known as “Patty’s Popcorn.” In the last few years, April branched out and has been selling the popcorn at the local farmers markets. She has made excellent relationships with people in the community and has created a special relationship with her Farmers Market Family. April enjoyed spending time with family in taking trips to MOA, water parks in the Dells and visiting family in Montana, Portland and Wisconsin. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, watching cooking shows, being active and going on walks. April had a contagious smile, was very accepting of others, loyal, tender hearted, and had a bright personality. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family.

April is survived by her husband, J.C. of St. Cloud; children, Clara, Carter, and Chloe all of St. Cloud; father, Bill Studer of Litchfield; mother, Patty (Dale) Scott of St. Cloud; sister, Kimberly (Randy) of Portland, OR; brother, Jon (Diane) Studer of Pewaukee, WI; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Kelsey family to contribute to the future of her children.