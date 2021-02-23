Appeals Court to Weigh 3rd-Degree Murder Charge for Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has scheduled oral arguments for March 1 on prosecutors' request to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the fired Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin faces trial starting March 8 on charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Last October, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed a third-degree murder charge. He said prosecutors would have to show Chauvin's intentional conduct was "eminently dangerous to others" and not just Floyd.

Prosecutors asked Cahill to restore the charge earlier this month, citing another case involving a Minneapolis police officer convicted of third-degree murder in a person's death. He declined, saying that case wasn't yet established precedent.

