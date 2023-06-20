Apolonia Lopez, 60, Little Falls

April 10, 1963 - June 16, 2023

Apolonia Lopez, age 60, of Little Falls, MN passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in St. Cloud, MN.

Private Family Services and burial will be held.

Apolonia was born on April 10, 1963 in Guerrero, Mexico to Feliciano and Juana (Radilla) Lopez. She earned an Associates Degree as an Administrative Specialist from the CBTIS (Centro de Bachillerato Tecnologico Industrial y de Servicios). Apolonia was married to Rodolfo Aguirre on August 3, 1986 in Michoacan, Mexico. Together with their children Apolonia and Rodolfo moved to China Grove, NC in August of 1995 and to St. Cloud, MN in 2004. Apolonia began working at Gold’n Plump shortly after moving to MN and later at Jennie-O where she worked until 2021.

Apolonia was very family centered and found her greatest joy in spending time with them. In particular she loved gardening with her daughter, Isabel; thrifting with her daughter, Maria; fishing with her son, Jose; cooking with her daughter-in-law, Llely; and doing anything and everything with her grandkids.

Apolonia is survived by her children, Isabel (Antonio) Aguirre of St. Cloud, Maria Guadalupe Aguirre of Little Falls, and Jose Rodolfo (AnaLlely) Aguirre of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kristen Angeles, Eric Aviles, Yuliana Angeles, Kylie Aviles, Nia Aguirre, and Jay Aguirre; one sister and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodolfo on December 6, 2004; and one sister.