ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud school board members got a look at what the redesigned Apollo High School is going to look like during Wednesday night's meeting.

JLG Architects, along with principal Justin Skaalerud, gave the board an overview of the Apollo building project.

Get our free mobile app

Apollo Designs/District 742 Apollo Designs/District 742 loading...

Earlier this year, voters in the school district approved $50 million to make updates to the building, including a new safe and secure entrance, a storm shelter/gymnasium, fire safety upgrades, science labs, fine arts programming, among other improvements.

Apollo Designs/District 742 Apollo Designs/District 742 loading...

Last month, the board got an update on the design process for the new multipurpose athletic facility. Voters also approved $15 million to build the new complex that will include a turf field and a walking track.

Read More: What To Expect From St. Cloud's New Apollo Athletic Complex |

Apollo was built in 1970 and had additions built in 1984 and 1990.