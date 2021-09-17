Apollo at Rocori HS Football on AM 1390/93.9 FM Tonight

Many high school football teams will be playing their 4th game of the season tonight and that includes Apollo playing at the new Blattner Stadium in Cold Spring against Rocori. This is the first varsity football game at this new multi-use stadium. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports with pregame coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. with Dave Overlund. Apollo is 1-2 while Rocori is 2-1.

Elsewhere in Central Minnesota High School Football Tonight:

Brainerd at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm

Zimmerman at Cathedral, 7pm

Cambridge-Isanti at Tech, 7pm