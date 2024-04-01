Antone W. Guimont, Jr., 52, Princeton

September 26, 1971 - March 26, 2024

attachment-Antone Guimont loading...

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Antone "TJ" Guimont, age 52 of Princeton, who passed away on March 26, 2024. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 PM prior to the service.

Tony was born on September 26, 1971, in Bismarck, ND. In 1982, he was adopted by Bradley and Carol (Kostanshek) Guimont and made Princeton his hometown. Tony had a passion for trucking, spending most of his life on the open road traveling the country in a semi to make a living. Every few years he would take a break, coming off the road to enjoy working as a mechanic, which was another passion of his.

Tony loved spending his time in a garage wrenching on anything with a motor. He was thoughtful, caring, and always willing to help out his friends and family, and he extended that generosity out to strangers. Always the life of the party and down for a good time with friends, Tony also took pride in being a father but even more so as a grandfather. His love knew no bounds for his two kids and granddaughter and in the excitement of welcoming a grandson. Tony’s love also expanded to the many animal companions he has had by his side throughout the years with the most current dog named Jackson.

Tony is survived by his daughter, Ashley Guimont; son, Cody Guimont; grandkids, Joslynn and Jonah; brothers, Jay (Amber) Stromberg, Mike (Alice) Guimont, Pat (Laura) Guimont, and Paul (Michelle) Piper; sisters, Wanda (Bubba) Lee, Janet Anderson, Bev (Scott) Mercer, Nancy Stromberg, and Robin (Kevin) Lease; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brad and Carol; sister, Tina Rohrich; and niece, Amity Gray.