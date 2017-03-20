Anthony “Tony” J. Skaj, 96, Sauk Rapids

June 13, 1920 - March 17, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Anthony “Tony” Skaj, 96, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at the Good Shephard Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Friends and relatives may visit Wednesday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Anthony was born June 13, 1920 to Joseph and Frances (Ostoy) Skaj. He was united in marriage with Marie B. (Zanoth) on January 24, 1948; until her passing on April 15, 1980. He later married Leona Keim on August 1, 1981. Anthony enlisted in the Army, serving his country during the Korean War. He was employed as a nursing assistant at the St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Health Care System for 26 years, retiring in 1975. Anthony was a lifelong member of the VFW 428 in St. Cloud and Legion 428 in Waite Park.

Anthony enjoyed working with wood, especially flower stands. He spent time cooking and canning pickles which he would grow from his own garden. Anthony liked dancing, and the challenge of a good puzzle and card games, especially cribbage with Bonnie, his granddaughter. He was always hard working, patient, and pleasant. Most of all he enjoyed sharing hot chocolate with his great grand kids.

Anthony is survived by his wife Leona; children, daughter, Linda (Douglas) Lichy of St. Cloud, son, Richard of St. Cloud; step-sons, Dennis (Julie) Keim of Sauk Rapids, Jeff (Brenda) Keim of Sauk Rapids; sister, Angela Rogalla of New Hope, grandchildren, Tina Hieserich (Oscar Biederman), Jeremiah (Holly) Kneeland, Jennifer (Gus) Meyer, Melissa (Marc) Welch, Crystal (Caleb) Madden, Jessica (Joe) Erickson; great grandchildren, Justin, Joshua, Katelyn, Brayden Meyer, Jordan Welch, Elvis, Keanu, Jada Kneeland, Emmit Erickson; step grandchildren, Adam (Molly) Keim, Nathan (Stephanie) Keim, Clayton (Meghan Lawless) Keim, Stacy (Anthony) Wollak, Jessica (Matthew) Nikodym, Jared Keim, Amanda (Josh) Kuhlmann, Bonnie (Adam Trueman) Keim; step- great grandchildren, Aaron and Kylie Wollak, Jackson, Derek, and Ryan Nikodym, Reagan Kuhlmann, Julianna and Margaret Keim.

Anthony is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marie; son, Ambrose; brothers, Walter, Alexander, Joseph, Edward, Sylvester; step-brothers, John, Adam, Stanley Truty; sisters, Cecelia, Mary Raden, Helen Gobernatz; step-sisters, Gladys Truty, Michaelina (Lee) Cederal, Josphine Skaj; step-son, Rick Keim; great-grandaughter, Carina Biederman.