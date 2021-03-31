Anthony LaBuda, 88, Waite Park

October 29, 1932 - March 29, 2021

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Anthony LaBuda, 88, who passed away on March 29th at St. Benedict’s Center. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the funeral home.

Anthony was born on October 29, 1932 to John and Stephania (Minarski) LaBuda in St. Cloud. He married Genevieve Morgel on June 27, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Anna. Anthony worked as a carman for Burlington Northern for over 35 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park and Eagles Aerie #622. Anthony enjoyed watching the Twins and the Vikings. He also enjoyed polka music and dancing. Anthony lived for his family and was a jokester.

Anthony is survived by his wife Genevieve; Son, Brian of Waite Park and his golden retriever Neeko.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joseph, Estella Kryca, Josephine, Theodore, Frank, John Jr., Bernard “Ben”, Veronica Milarski, Raymond, Emil and Edward.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.

Anthony’s family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice team and the 4th floor Summit Unit at St. Benedict’s Sr. Community for their great care of Anthony.