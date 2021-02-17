Another Vehicle Stolen in Twin Cities with Children Inside

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Another vehicle stolen in the Twin Cities with children inside has had the same fortunate outcome as two others recently.

Police say a minivan left running with a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old in the backseat was taken Tuesday night in St. Paul. A mother told police she was dropping something off at an address and was only away from the vehicle for a short time. She returned to find a male inside the minivan driving away.

The children were later spotted walking down the street. Paramedics found them to be cold, but otherwise OK.

Two similar stolen vehicle cases in Minneapolis and St. Paul earlier this month also ended happily with the children inside found safe.

