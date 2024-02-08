Another Ice Fishing Contest Adjusted Due to the Weather

Due to poor ice fishing conditions the Pearl Lake Association will not be holding the Dave Berger Memorial Ice contest on the ice Saturday February 10. The event is moving all contest events to the Pearl Lake Lodge parking lot.

Get our free mobile app

photo courtesy of Laura Kunkel photo courtesy of Laura Kunkel loading...

The fishing contest prizes will be by drawing of registered entrants for all 6 prizes. Those interested are instructed to register with your ticket stub between 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday and be present at the 3 p.m. drawing to be eligible. Fishing contest tickets are still available for purchase and without fishing.

Fishing contest and raffle tickets will be available at Pearl Lake Lodge in Marty and the Hayloft in Luxemberg. The Pearl Lake Lodge and the Hayloft will honor your fishing tickets for $2 off a pitcher of beer the day of the contest.