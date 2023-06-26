Annette D. Towler, 83, St. Cloud

July 13, 1939. - June 24, 2023

Annette DeCourcy Towler of St. Cloud, MN, born July 13, 1939, passed from this life to the next June 24, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Rev Frank and Genevieve DeCourcy. She is survived by her children Nanette Towler, John Towler, and Cheryl (Russ) Krichbaum; her grandchildren Andrew (Erin) Towler, David Krichbaum, and Jonathan Krichbaum; great granddaughter Nakita Towler; brother Dean (Sandy) DeCourcy; former in-laws Jim Towler, Dorothy Towler, and Bob Lee; former husband Roger (Sue) Towler; and many nieces and nephews.

Annette retired from Xcel Energy’s Sherco plant in Becker in 2005. She served as President of the St. Cloud Area Genealogists 1989-1993. Annette graduated from Hamline University in 1961 with her BA in organ music, played organ for churches in Sherburn and the Twin Cities, and served as substitute organist at First Presbyterian in St. Cloud. Annette directed bell choir at First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region and rang bells at Leesburg United Methodist Church in Virginia.

Family was especially important to Annette. She raised her oldest grandson and enjoyed watching her younger grandsons grow up while she lived in Virginia. Annette was an avid genealogist. She greatly enjoyed meeting her many extended cousins across the country as well as attending every family reunion.

Annette lived in Virginia for nine years, returning home in late 2022. The family wishes to thank Summit Ridge Place and St. Croix Hospice for taking care of her these last seven months.

Annette’s family invites you to her memorial service at First United Methodist Church of the St. Cloud Region on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday and luncheon afterwards. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Minneapolis at Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Funeral arrangements made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Memorials are preferred.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Towler, David Krichbaum, Jonathan Krichbaum, Mark Lee, Mike Lee, Bruce Lee, Cindi Gilbertson and Terry Lee.