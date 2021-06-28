Annandale Hosting Annual 4th Of July Parade

Dust off your ol' parade watching chair, find your red, white and blue gear and get ready for Annandale's 132nd annual Independence Day parade!

The event, organized by Annandale's Chamber of Commerce, gets underway on Sunday, July 4 starting at 2 p.m. near Annandale Senior High School. It features classic car displays, royalty, marching bands, animals and more!

The neat thing about this parade is, the crowd gets to vote for their favorite float! Every unit will be vying for the 'People's Choice' award. The contest will happen online. You can evaluate each float by using the Interactive Parade Program.

It wouldn't be a parade without candy, and lots of it. There's a new rule where candy can't be thrown from floats or vehicles. Instead, parade walkers will be passing it out to kids along the route.

If you're looking for a place to park, be advised, the public beach parking lot will close at 5 p.m. The North end of Oak Street will be closed. The parking lot west of the ball field is designated for handicap parking.

Parade lineup is on County Road 24 and Hemlock Street at 1:30 p.m. City streets along the parade route will close down to the public starting at 1:20 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, there should be lots of sunshine during the parade with the high temperature for the day in the 90's. You might want to pack your sunblock. Happy 4th of July weekend, central Minnesota!