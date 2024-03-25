Anna “Annie” P. Volkers, 83, Sauk Rapids

May 21, 1940 - March 21, 2024

attachment-Anna Volkers loading...

Celebration of Life will be from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Anna “Annie” P. Volkers, age 83, who passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Sartell Therapy Suites, Sartell. There will be a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Annie was born May 21, 1940 in St. Anna to Michael and Mary (Roske) Kotzer. She married Howard Volkers on April 19, 1963 in Webster, SD. She worked in the refrigerator manufacturing department at Frigidaire in St. Cloud for 34 years. Annie enjoyed working in her garden, baking, cooking, hosting, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them. She was helpful, generous, thoughtful, and hard-working.

Annie is survived by her sons, Greg (Susy) Volkers of Duelm, Daniel Volkers of Sauk Rapids, David (Kathy) Volkers of Port Angeles, WA; 18 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, John (Linda) Kotzer Sr. of Albany, Susie Hills of St. Cloud, James (Sue) Kotzer of Sartell. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Volkers; son, Gene Volkers; siblings, Joyce, Angeline, Helen, Mike Jr., Mary, Irene, Jerome, Victor, Lorraine, Phyllis and Marvene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.