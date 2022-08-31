Ann Marie L. Maurer, 92, St. Cloud

February 2, 1930 - August 29, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ann Marie L. Maurer, 92 who passed away on August, 29 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud. Deacon Larry Sell will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Ann was born February, 2, 1930 in St. Cloud to Michael and Anna (Weidert) Baron. She married Dennis Maurer on October 18, 1952 at Sacred Heart Church and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage together. The couple lived in Mayhew Lake and wintered in Arizona from 1982 -1990. She was an Executive Secretary for Liberty Savings and Loan for 39 years, retiring in 1990. She then worked as a Corporate Secretary and Treasurer for Wells Fargo for 11 years, before officially retiring in 2004. She enjoyed all music and was a faithful member of Civic Music and sang in choirs. Ann liked to square dance, travel and especially spending time at the lake with family and friends. Ann was very proud of her family.

Ann is survived by daughter, Patricia (Bob) Dols of Willmar; son, Greg (Sharon) Maurer of Woodbury; grandchildren, Kristine (David) Kuhlmann, Brian Maurer, Steven Maurer, Leah (Mike) Schammel, Trisha Loehr (Pat Eveland), Eric (Melissa) Dols, Peter (Karn) Dols; great-grandchildren, Sophia Schammel, Ella Schammel, Nora Schammel, Graham Eveland, Hadley Eveland, Tate Eveland, Anna Dols, Micah Dols and Silas Dols. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dennis on February 23, 2004; sister, Marchella (Carl) Taerud.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimers Association.