Anita E. Haller, 88, St. Cloud

July 21, 1933 - July 9, 2022

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Atonement Lutheran Church (1144 29th Avenue North) in St. Cloud for Anita E. Haller, age 88, who passed away unexpectedly due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident, on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Pequot Lakes. Pastor John Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and after 9:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday morning. A livestream of services will be provided by Atonement Lutheran Church.

Anita was born on July 21, 1933 in Goose Prairie Township, MN to John and Jennie (Walstrom) Swenson. She married Robert Haller on November 21, 1951. Anita’s main focus was working as a homemaker, raising eight children. She was very active in her church community and participated as Director of several church choirs. Anita worked as an Administrative Assistant at Haller Realty, did secretarial work at various businesses, was an online school teacher and also worked with adults with disabilities at the Day Activity Center. She could fix anything that needed fixing, whether it be electrical or plumbing. Anita was the woman to solve the problem. Anita’s biggest gift was being a natural caregiver to those she loved, and to many, a surrogate mother. She was an incredibly talented pianist, an amazing seamstress and she most certainly has set a world record for most sporting events of children and grandchildren ever attended.

Anita is survived by her children, Roger (Kala) Haller of Sauk Rapids, Mary Jo (Mark) Renier of Alpharatta, GA, Kim Streeter of Victoria, Sarah Lee (Gary) Monson of Lake Shore, Beth (Dennis) Butner of Chandler, AZ and Joel of Phoenix, AZ; son-in-law, Rick Ballin of Shorewood; daughter-in-law, Sandra of Sauk Rapids; sister, Darlene Uthus of University Place, WA; grandchildren, Beau, Natalie, Chad, Kyle, Michelle, Ashley, Chelsea, Brandon, Justin, Jennifer, Nick, Denny, Nikki, Rob, Corey, Joel, Taylor, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Emily, Maxfield, Knox, Maren, Meridy, Reid, Patrick, Walter, Jack, Lauren, Isla, Anya, Ethan, Owen, Ella, Gwendolyn, Sloane, Svea, Ava, Julianna, and Joey. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; son, John; daughter, Sharon Ballin; son-in-law, Mark Streeter; brothers, Maurice, Warne, George, Lourene, and Quinn Swenson; and sisters, Pearl Blewitt, Jeanette Steen, Lillian Swenson, and Cherry Ann Lewis.