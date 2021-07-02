Aniceta T. Lahr, 94, Cold Spring

July 12, 1926 - June 27, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Aniceta T. Lahr, 94, of Cold Spring, who passed away peacefully on June 27, 2021 at Assumption Home in Cold Spring with her family by her side. The Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at the Assumption Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Eden Valley.

Aniceta was born on July 12, 1926 in Richmond to Alois and Theresia (Drontle) Becker. She married David N. Lahr on October 14, 1948 in Richmond, MN. She was a devoted member of Assumption Church in Eden Valley and prayed the rosary daily. Aniceta enjoyed quilting, crocheting, cooking, baking, and watching the birds. She took great pride in her vegetable and flower gardens through the years. Aniceta was known for her great cooking. She never let anyone leave the house hungry. She was a strong, hard-working, happy person who was easy going and got along with everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her children, Kathy (Richard) Reinke of Dassel, Mike (Anita) Lahr of Asheboro, NC, Marilyn (Gary) Herzberg of Paynesville, Jim (Peggy) Lahr of Kimball, John (Rita) Lahr of St. Joseph, Ron (Kim) Lahr of Brooklyn Park, Andy (Teresa) Lahr of St. Joseph, Theresa Suess of Clearwater, Lynda (Tim) Schulte of Sartell, and Deb (Brett) Miller of Trempealeau, WI; 29 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and sister, Delores Torborg of St. Joseph.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David N Lahr, parents; and siblings, Lorraine Stommes, Mary Ann Frank, Peter Becker and Marcellus Becker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.