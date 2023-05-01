Angela E. Finstad, 84, Princeton

September 17, 1938 - April 26, 2023

Angela E. Finstad, age 84 of Princeton, MN, and affectionately known as Angie, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 26, 2023, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton.

Angela Eakle was born to Paul and Mary (Mercer) Eakle on September 17, 1938, in Waterman, IL, where she lived throughout her childhood. Angie was a proud graduate of Waterman High School and went on to complete her nursing training at Copley Memorial Hospital in Chicago. As a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse, Angie spent her career caring for others and making a difference in the lives of her patients. Angie was married to the love of her life, James Eugene Finstad, on October 27, 1963, and they spent almost 45 amazing years together raising their family and enjoying all that life had to offer.

A woman of many interests, Angie was a seamstress and owned her own business for many years. She was also an avid gardener who took great pride in her beautiful gardens. As a cheerleader in high school, she also had a love for sports, particularly the Minnesota Twins, Timberwolves, and the Wild. Angie's sense of humor was one of her most endearing qualities. She had a knack for making people laugh and could always be counted on to lighten the mood with a witty remark or a funny story. As the youngest of eight siblings, Angie loved being the center of attention and the life of the party. Family was the cornerstone of Angie's life, and she was incredibly proud of the Eakle family, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. Her lively spirit and infectious laughter will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Angie is survived by her loving children, Nelson Finstad of Kansas City, MO, Heidi (Robert Lindquist) Finstad of Princeton, and Peer (Kim) Finstad of Prior Lake; grandchildren, Brittany (Jean) Abi Saab, Justin Beckman, Elsa Finstad, and Anja Finstad; great-granddaughter, Gracie Abi Saab; and sister-in-law, Mary Eakle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James in 2007; and her siblings, Mavis (Ivan) Williams, Alice (Henry) Marks, Dea (Bill) Eakle, Johnny Eakle, Joey (Jack) Clark, Nancy “Nano” (Jim) Coss, and Buck Eakle.