Andy Will Johnson, 59, Osakis

December 28, 1964 - March 30, 2024

A Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Marline Johnson’s farm for her son, Andy Johnson, 59 of Osakis who passed away on March 30, 2024 at the Saint Cloud Hospital. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Andy was born on December 28, 1964 to Wilbur and Marline (Pochardt) Johnson in Long Prairie. He graduated from Long Prairie High School. He worked for Crestliner Boats for several years. He had also worked for Dan’s Prize and Peton Potato Farm. Andy enjoyed an early retirement which allowed him to do what he loved, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and his trusted dog Harley.

Andy is survived by his mother Marline Johnson of Osakis; sons, Jeff (Kelsey) of Little Falls; Nikki (Jessica) of Sartell and Cody (Sadie Wicht) of Little Falls; sisters, Yvonne (Gary Biskey) Heckt of Swanville and Brenda (Daryl) Tvrdik of Alexandria; brother Brad Johnson of Osakis and four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father Wilbur Johnson.