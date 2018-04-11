April 30, 1926 - April 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud for Andriette (Maus) Palm, age 91, who passed away peacefully in Simi Valley, CA on Monday, April 9, 2018. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud. A Celebration of Life will take place on April 16 from 5:00 to 8:00pm at the Country Inn & Suites, St. Cloud West.

Andriette was born in Watkins on April 30, 1926 to Andrew and Mary (Bates) Maus. Following high school, Andriette attended St. Cloud Teacher’s College and later taught high school in Grand Marais; meeting the love of her life, LeRoy “Roy” Palm. The couple were married on August 18, 1951 in Kimball. Following their marriage, Roy had successive teaching and administrative assignments in Red Wing, Sauk Centre and Blue Earth before settling in Waldorf, where he was high school principal for more than 20 years. During that time, Andriette continued teaching and focused her energy on raising their five children.

After retirement the couple moved to Waite Park where she and Roy were avid travelers visiting friends and family around the country. Andriette was also an accomplished bridge player never passing on an opportunity to best her friends in a game. She was passionate about her faith and a dedicated member of the St. Cloud Christ Church Newman Center, where she and Roy volunteered their time, resources and leadership on a variety of endeavors. After Roy’s passing in 2013 she relocated to Simi Valley, CA to spend her remaining years with her daughter, Ann. Andriette was very proud of her family and sacrificed to ensure they had their best opportunity to succeed. She was also a loyal friend who was always there to help. For those reasons, she will be missed by all who knew her.

Andriette is survived by her five children, Owen (Karen) of Gering, NE, Steven (Ann) of Sauk Rapids, MN, Charles (Ute) of Waconia, MN, Eric (Carla) of Moorestown, NJ, and Ann of Simi Valley, CA; six siblings, Rosalia, Fabiola, Mary, Celia, Aurinee and Tom; nine grandchildren, Bryan, Corey, Kerstin, Karl, Sabine, Melanie, Allison, Kyle, Emily; and four great grandchildren, Kylee, Kolton, Zoe Jane and Lowery.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roy, brother Andrew, Jr. and parents, Andrew and Mary.