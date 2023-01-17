Andrew J. Dusek, 18, Sauk Rapids

March 8, 2004 - January 13, 2023

attachment-Andrew Dusek loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Upper Church, in St. Cloud for Andrew James Dusek, age 18, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 from a tragic accident while working on his car. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Monday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

Andrew J. Dusek was born on March 8, 2004, in Red Wing to Roderick and Janet (Muellner) Dusek. Andrew lived in Red Wing until 2011, and in Sauk Rapids for the remainder of his life. He graduated from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in 2022. He was the president of Concert Band during his senior year of high school, and played the saxophone in the Jazz Band, Pep Band, and Concert Band. He was also involved in DECA. Andrew was currently studying at Dunwoody College in the Toyota Technician TTen program. He had a passion for cars and loved working on them. Andrew was currently working for Toyota as a Technician Intern. He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud where he was an usher for several years. Andrew loved music, fishing, and the outdoors. He was compassionate, thoughtful, generous, and humble. Andrew was known for being happy-go-lucky and always smiling. He was strong in his faith, meticulous in his work, and a natural leader. Most importantly, Andrew cherished his family and friends.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Janet and Rod of Sauk Rapids; sister, Katie (Joey) Dickey of Andover; maternal grandmother, Marilyn Muellner of Grey Eagle; aunts and uncles, Jill Muellner of Plymouth, Jack and Rosemary Muellner of League City, TX, Russ and Patricia Muellner of Grey Eagle, Keith and Maggie Martin of Cartersville, GA, and Therese Langevin of Sauk Rapids; cousins, Amber Martin, Ali Muellner, Isa Muellner, and Josh Muellner; and many other family and friends. Andrew was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Elizabeth Dusek; and maternal grandfather, Ralph Muellner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools, Dusek Scholarship.