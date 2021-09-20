Amy A. Kline, 60, Rice

October 11, 1960 - September 14, 2021

A gathering of relatives and friends will be 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Amy Kline, 60, of Rice who passed away peacefully on Tuesday surrounded by her loving family. There will be a time of sharing held at 6:00 p.m.

Amy was born October 11, 1960 in Bird Island, to Willard and Phyllis (Maday) Pierce. Amy and Kurt Bursch were married for 20+ years and they raised two beautiful daughters. She lived in Foley for the majority of her adult life. She married John Kline in 2016 and they resided in Rice. For 35 years she practiced as a sign language interpreter. This was a passion of hers, and she was a part of the National Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, along with the Minnesota Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf. Amy was involved in the Foley Garden Club and was very involved in her daughters’ education and school events. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, gardening, and cooking & baking, especially for others. She had a big personality, was social, outgoing, strong willed, and had a contagious laugh that could be heard across any room.

Amy is survived by her mother, Phyllis Pierce of Sauk Rapids, husband, John of Rice; daughters, Emily Bursch (Eric White) of Washington, D.C. and Grace Bursch (Sam Bates) of Woodbury; siblings, Lynn Pierce of Sauk Rapids, Lee (Rita) Pierce of Aitkin, Rita (Dave) Vanek of Phoenix, AZ, David Pierce of Philadelphia, PA and Joy (Mark) Minatelli of Sauk Rapids; Steve (Julie) Weidner of Minneapolis, Mary (Craig) Slocum of Clear Lake, and Anne (Tommy) Rhodes of Sauk Rapids; former husband, Kurt Bursch of Foley; and former mother-in-law, Mary Jane Bursch of Gilman. She is preceded in death by her father, Willard Pierce and her brother, Jim Pierce.