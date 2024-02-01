Amtrak Plans to Double Ridership by 2040

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Amtrak has an ambitious plan to increase ridership.

The passenger train company has announced they want to double annual ridership to 66 million by 2040.

Amtrak's plan includes investing roughly $5.5 billion to modernize trains and enhance stations, tunnels and bridges.

They want to develop new and expanded service including extending the Hiawatha line from St. Paul to Milwaukee.

The plan also includes increasing food and beverage service with more offerings on the cafe menu.

And Amtrak also wants to hire more than 3,500 new employees.

Amtrak's Empire Builder line runs through Minnesota including a stop in St. Cloud.

