Amtrak Plans to Double Ridership by 2040
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Amtrak has an ambitious plan to increase ridership.
Get our free mobile app
The passenger train company has announced they want to double annual ridership to 66 million by 2040.
Amtrak's plan includes investing roughly $5.5 billion to modernize trains and enhance stations, tunnels and bridges.
They want to develop new and expanded service including extending the Hiawatha line from St. Paul to Milwaukee.
The plan also includes increasing food and beverage service with more offerings on the cafe menu.
And Amtrak also wants to hire more than 3,500 new employees.
Amtrak's Empire Builder line runs through Minnesota including a stop in St. Cloud.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Igloo Bar A Winter Tradition on Minnesota's Lake of the Woods
- World Food Tour: Greek Cravings in St. Cloud
- Line Up Announced for 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars
- Lion May be Coming to Sauk Rapids Park
- New Book Bucket List Guide to Exploring Minnesota
LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes?
Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state.
Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz