American Indian Leaders Condemn Acts of Some at Encampment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- American Indian leaders have condemned the actions of a group working in a homeless encampment in Minneapolis.

The head of the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors says members of a group called Natives Against Heroin have become too controlling and aggressive and some members are actively discouraging people from moving to an emergency shelter.

James Cross is the founder of Natives Against Heroin. He disputes claims that his group has discouraged people from leaving. He also defended the actions of volunteers, saying they are defending the camp from those who want to exploit residents.

But the Metropolitan Urban Indian Directors says some outreach workers are afraid to enter the camp because of Cross' group.

Officials say residents at the encampment could begin moving to an emergency shelter as early as Tuesday.