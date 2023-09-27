2nd Encampment Spotted in St. Cloud

A 2nd encampment has been spotted in St. Cloud across from the old Sauk Rapids bridge on the Stearns County side of the Mississippi River. Three to 4 tents have been located there as recently as Sunday. Police and city officials are aware of this development and have been called to this site to remove these individuals.

The City of St. Cloud has dealt with encampments in the community this summer and fall which includes an outdoor encampment on the Lincoln Center property along Lincoln Avenue in St. Cloud. That encampment was located on the Benton County side of Veterans bridge before it was moved last month to the Lincoln Center location. Mayor Kleis has indicated the move of the encampment isn't ideal but because these individuals have no other place to go the move is better than the alternative. The Lincoln Center is still hopeful to bring their building up to code to reopen by November 1. Mayor Kleis says that either way the outdoor encampment at Lincoln Center will need to change by November 1.