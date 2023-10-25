Ambrose O. Gertken, 88, St. Joseph

January 24, 1935 - October 22, 2023

attachment-Ambrose Gertken loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, St. Wendel for Ambrose Oswald Gertken, 88 of St. Joseph, who died Sunday October 22, 2023 at the Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center Litchfield. The Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023 and one hour before the service Thursday at the Church in St. Wendel. Arrangements are with the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Ambrose was born January 24, 1935 in Richmond to Henry and Rosalia (Fischer) Gertken. He married Kathleen Schindler on April 11, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He is a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, St. Wendel and the St. Wendel Sportsmen’s Club. Ambrose & Kathleen farmed and raised their family in the St. Wendel area. He also worked construction earlier in his career, helping build the bell tower at St. John’s Abbey. Ambrose owned and operated his own saw mill, Gertken Logging, and did custom farming in the area. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, shaking dice and dancing.

Ambrose is survived by his wife Kathleen, children; Elizabeth “Betty” (Marvin) Caspers of St. Joseph, Ambrose “JR” (Lisa) of St. Joseph, Bonnie (Dave) Lunser of Grey Eagle, Joseph “Joe” (Donna) of Foley, Earl (Deb) of Avon, William “Bill” (Gab) of Rice, Lois (Phillipp) (Dean) Demarais of Cold Spring, Leslie (Stephanie) of St. Joseph, Linda (Patrick) Ashfeld of Albany, and Kimberly (Greg Mehr) Gertken of Paynesville; thirty-one grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren; siblings Donna Mae (Wilbert) Poepping of Avon, Annete Blonigen of St. Martin, Rosemary Ehlinger of Avon, Lloyd (Jenny) Gertken of Pine River, and Eugene (Sharon) Gertken of Albany.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson Robert Gertken, brothers; Elmer, Donald and Valerian “Larry”, his sister Bernice Klaphake and son-in-law Kevin Phillipp.