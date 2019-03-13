Alvin D. Stommes, 66, Eden Valley

March 9, 1953 - March 11, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Alvin D. Stommes, age 66, who passed away on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Alvin was born March 9, 1953 in St. Cloud to Elmer & Jaletta (Theis) Stommes. He married Janice Kramer on September 26, 1975 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. Alvin worked as a self-employed flooring installer for Stommes Flooring. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a former usher. Alvin enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards, and playing with his grandkids. He was a generous, caring man who was always helping others.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Janice of Richmond; daughters, Rebecca (Tony) Torborg of Eden Valley, Stacey (Brian) Nistler of Richmond, and Ashley (Steve) Crooks of Richmond; parents, Elmer & Jaletta Stommes of Eden Valley; siblings, James “Jim” (Ann) of Albany, Lila (Mike) Schmidt of St. Augusta, Bernice (Steve) Finne of Eagan, Elmer, Jr. (Mary) of Eden Valley, Linda (Jim) Thielen of Eden Valley, Rueben (Janice) of Eden Valley, Michael (Delores) of Richmond, Daniel (Darice) of Albany, Margaret (John) Albrecht of St. Cloud, Paula (Greg) Schleppenbach of Jacobs Prairie, Chuck (Natalie) of St. Joseph, Vicki (Ted) Faber of Richmond, and Trude (Chad) Schlangen of Richmond; sister-in-law, Lynn (Jim) Burg of Cold Spring; and grandchildren, Kali & Max Torborg, Zach & Sam Nistler, Liam & Oliver Crooks. Alvin was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon.