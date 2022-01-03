Alvin “Barney” J. Molitor, 67, Sauk Rapids

January 20, 1954 - December 31, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Alvin “Barney” Molitor, age 67, who passed away Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Alvin Joseph Molitor was born January 20, 1954 in St. Cloud to Walter & Bernice (Bidinger) Molitor. He married Linda Monson on October 25, 1975 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Barney was a farmer and lived in the Sauk Rapids area all of his life. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Barney enjoyed farming, welding, old tractors especially John Deere, old cars, riding his motorcycle trike, and tinkering. He could fix anything. Barney was hard-working, honest, well known and respected, would help anyone, was a great role model, and loved his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son and daughters, Corey (Vicky) of Sauk Rapids, Kim Dahler of Sauk Rapids, Katie (Kevin) Lentner of Sauk Rapids and Kari (Mike) Schyma of Royalton; grandchildren, Morgan, Austin, Noah, Cole, Skylar, Kelsey, Gavin, Lexi, Levi and Layna; and sisters and brothers, Marlene of Sauk Rapids, Jerry (Linda) of Foley, Walt (Shirley) of Foley, Roy (Sandy) of Sauk Rapids, Kathleen (Allan) Wollak of Sauk Rapids, Ron (Tammy) of Sauk Rapids, Randy (Mary Ann) of Sauk Rapids, Ricky (Julie) of Holdingford, Betty (Otto) Lamecker of Rochester and Kenny (Kris) of Sauk Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda; and son, Kyle.