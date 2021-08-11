Alva M. Bigley, 88, Sauk Rapids

December 1, 1932 - August 8, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Alva M. Bigley, 88 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Sunday in Crosslake. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and interment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass on Tuesday.

Alva was born on December 1, 1932 in Elk River to Alvin and Jeanette (Pratt) Parker. She married Donald Bigley on May 23, 1953 at St. Augustine’s Church in St. Cloud. The couple has lived in the St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids areas since their marriage. Alva worked as an LPN at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for 17 years, retiring in 1987. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Alva loved garage sales, reading, spending time with her family and was a very easy-going person. She will always be remembered for being happy and someone that truly enjoyed life. Alva was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was happiest when enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. Alva and Don were able to travel, as well as winter in Mexico and Texas. She enjoyed summers on Leech Lake where she could always be found organizing and managing the activities and fundraisers for the lake community where she lived. Her welcoming disposition and eagerness to reach out to others blessed her with a large group of valued friends!

Survivors include her daughter, Linda (James) Perske of Coon Rapids; son, William (Daiva) of Stuart, FL; grandchildren, Chris (Allison), Daniel, Jackson and Anna; and great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Gabrielle. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on November 13, 2020; and sister, Genevieve Chounard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery, 421 4th Street South, Sauk Rapids or charity of your choice.