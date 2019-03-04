Alphonse “Al” J. Then, 92, Sauk Rapids

March 2, 1926 - February 28, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen for Alphonse “Al” J. Then, age 92, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Eugene Doyle will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Al was born March 2, 1926 in Brockway Township to Andrew & Catherine (Fuchs) Then. He served our country in the U.S. Army. Al married Rose Meyer on August 21, 1951 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He was a farmer and worked at Franklin Manufacturing. He then moved to the Twin Cities and worked for Adjustable Joist. Al drove for the Rice Creamery, Trobec’s Bus Service, Granite City Ready Mix and Altrichter Excavating. Al was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church where he was an usher and a member of the Men’s Society. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus Bishop Trobec Council #5276 and a member and trustee of Catholic Order of Foresters. He was a lifetime member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992, a member of St. Stephen American Legion Post #221 and St. Stephen Volunteer Fire Department. Al enjoyed playing cards, traveling, walking, trips to the casino, woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He was always busy and kept active. Al was a gentle soft-spoken man with a strong Catholic faith. He especially enjoyed playing with his dog Annie for the past few years.

Survivors include his wife, Rose of Sartell; daughters, Marie (David) Mikel of St. Paul and Judy (Michael) Altrichter of Cushing; grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley), Ryan (Keri), Melissa (Brian), and Stacy (Daniel); eight great grandchildren; and his dog, Annie. Al was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Lisa Ann; and siblings, Josephine, Ted, Alois, Lawrence, Othie and Veronica.

Memorials are preferred to Poor Clares Monastery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the St. Cloud Hospital caregivers for their excellent support and wonderful care given to Al.