Aloys “Al” Bartz, 91, Waite Park

December 23, 1930 - July 21, 2022

attachment-Al Bartz loading...

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud Region in Sartell for Aloys Bartz, 91, of Waite Park who passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Pastor Leah Rosso will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Friends and relatives may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, St. Cloud Region in Sartell and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Friday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Aloys Bartz was born on December 23, 1930 in Fairhaven Township to Amelia Bartz. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1948 – 1953. Al married Ella-Mae Karnes on March 26, 1950 in Grey Eagle. The couple has lived in Waite Park for the last 73 years. Al owned and operated Bartz Mower Service for over 50 years, since 1963. He loved what he did, and was very hardworking. Al was a very creative inventor, and problem solver, being persistent in whatever he did. He also enjoyed woodworking and building things. Al was a member of First United Methodist Church in Sartell and a member of the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post 428. He was a very generous man, who always thought of others before himself. People were naturally drawn to him, as he was easy to talk to, considerate and ambitious.

Survivors include his wife, Ella-Mae of Waite Park; children, David (Mary) of Waite Park, Jan (Ken) Fruth of Avon and Jennifer (Nick) Sakry of Menomonie, WI; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rebecca Hommerding in 2013; and sister, Juanita Bartz.

In lieu of flowers, Al’s family requests donations be made to a church or charity of your choice.