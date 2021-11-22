Aloys A. Kunkel, 91, St. Cloud

February 19, 1930 - November 19, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Aloys Kunkel, age 91 of St. Cloud, who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Robert Rolfes will officiate, and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 – 11:00 AM on Tuesday morning at the parish center in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Aloys was born February 19, 1930, in Pearl Lake to Joseph & Rose (Holthaus) Kunkel. He married Mercedes “Sadie” Mohs on August 21, 1951, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Al worked as a salesman for Arnold’s Equipment in St. Cloud for over 50 years until retiring. He is a dedicated member of St. Mary’s Help of Christian in St. Augusta. Aloys believed in working hard and playing harder. His family was the most important aspect of his life. Aloys enjoyed spending Sundays on the lake. He loved his job selling Bobcats, and made lifelong friends through this passion. For Christmas, he gave a vacation to his family because he knew time spent with family was more important than any other gift.

He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Sadie of St. Cloud; children, Dr. Stephen (Dee) of Tucson, AZ, James (Frances) of Motley, Thomas (Mary) of St. Cloud, Michael (Katie) of St. Cloud, Mark (Gwen) of St. Cloud, Robert (Linda) of Pearl Lake, Debbie (Vic) Lochen of Pearl Lake, Pam (Mark) Theis of Luxemburg, Diane (Chris) Zabinski of Sartell, Julie (Patrick) Murphy of Scottsdale, AZ; sisters, Joan Helget, Beatrice Ackley, Hermie Albers, Delrose Kuykendall; 27 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold, Donald, Victor, David, Daniel; and sisters, Bridget Wagner and Veronica Kulus.