Allen F. Wakeman, 92, Sauk Rapids

August 13, 1930 - July 12, 2023

Memorial Services will be private at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home Chapel in Sauk Rapids for Allen F. Wakeman, age 92, who passed away Wednesday. Rev. Greg Tomhave will officiate and burial will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Duelm. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Allen was born August 13, 1930 in Palmer Township (Sherburne County) to Edward and Margaret (Jurek) Wakeman. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Allen married Geraldine Eiffert on December 15, 1953 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. He worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation as a Bridge Maintenance Supervisor for 30 years, retiring in 1992. He also was a part time farmer. Allen enjoyed woodworking, traveling, camping, and visiting with others. He was very inventive and enjoyed creating things. Allen was kind, hard-working, and a problem solver.

Survivors include his children, Guy (Monica) Wakeman of St. Cloud, Jay (Mary) Wakeman of St. Cloud, Gay Wakeman (Tim Mathwig) of St. Cloud, and Joy (Lenny) Fiore of Foley; sisters, Jeanette McIntire and Geraldine Knettle; grandchildren, Eric (Leah), Bridget (Todd), Derek (Kristina), Amber, Loren (Heather), Charles (Mandy), and Andy (Carolyn); great grandchildren, Nathan, Nolan, Sophia, Madalyn, Matthew, Bella, and Addison; and great great grandchild, Akeisha. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Geraldine on August 20, 2017; and sister, Elaine Schendzielos.

Thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd for all the wonderful care given to Allen.