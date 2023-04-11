Allan W. Hetrick, 78, Zimmerman

March 23, 1945 - April 9, 2023

Allan W. Hetrick, age 78 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on April 9, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life for Allan will be from 1:00-4:00 PM on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Station 1 Event Center, 26140 136th Street in Zimmerman.

Allan Wayne Hetrick was born to Eldon and Margaret (Thompson) Hetrick on March 23, 1945, in Princeton. A proud graduate of Elk River High School in 1963, Allan went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Army. After leaving the Army, he went on to earn an automotive vocational certification. He began his career as a mechanic for Bob Hall Motors before transitioning to the ammunition industry, working at Federal Cartridge for over 34 years, where he made many lifelong friends. Allan was married to the love of his life, Mary Lee Rita Bistodeau, on July 19, 1975, at St. Albert’s Church in Albertville, and together they raised their wonderful daughter in Zimmerman.

Allan found time to give back to his community as he served on the board of Bellwood Cemetery and helped with cemetery cleanups, making sure resting places of loved ones were well-maintained and respected. Allan's selfless nature and willingness to help others made him a valued member of the Zimmerman community. He was a gifted and talented artist, creating stunning oil paintings and intricate wood carvings that showcased his creativity and skill. His love for flea markets and garage sales led him to discover countless treasures. He enjoyed his retirement where he was able to spend time with family, travel with Mary Lee, and appreciate his many hobbies. Allan cherished the time he spent fishing with his family, especially grandchildren, and he spent many years catching trophy lake trout, muskie, and northern pike. Allan will be remembered for his selfless, kind nature that made him a rock for his family, especially his sisters, who could always count on him for support and guidance. He will be dearly missed as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Allan is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lee; daughter, Jennifer (Renos) Yiangou; grandchildren, Helena Yiangou and Markos Yiangou; sisters, Nancy Palmer and Jill (Herb) Matson; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dessel LaRue; and brother-in-law, Robert Palmer.