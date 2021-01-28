All Sartell-St. Stephen Students Returning to In-Person Learning

SARTELL -- All students within the Sartell-St. Stephen school district will return to in-person learning next month.

The district plans to shift to full in-person learning for 6th-12th grade students starting February 8th.

Superintendent Jeff Schwiebert says the decision was made in consultation with local medical providers, Stearns County Public health, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the fact the district's case rate has remained low.

We are thrilled to be returning to a more regular school setting for all of our students. We will continue to work tirelessly to meet the academic and social-emotional needs of each child. Thank you for your continued flexibility, support and partnership.

To prepare for the change in learning models, 6th-12th grade students will not have school on February 5th.

Earlier this month PreK-5th grade students returned to full in-person learning.

For additional information you can visit the District's COVID-19 page.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app