Alexander “Alex” Medina, 66, Big Lake

September 9, 1954 - April 5, 2021

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Alexander “Alex” Medina, age 66, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Kenneth Smith will officiate and burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Monday at 12:45 p.m. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the services Monday at the funeral home.

Alex was born September 9, 1954 in Gary, IN to Fulgencio & Luz (Rodriguez) Medina. He married Joni Alery on August 12, 1995. They lived in Monticello prior to moving to Big Lake 17 years ago. Alex was in the infantry for the U.S. Army for 22 years, retiring in 2000 as a Recruiter. He continued to work for the Department of the Army as a civilian until he retired in 2017. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Monticello. Alex loved playing the bass and enjoyed all types of music. He was loving, honest, genuine, sincere, and most of all humble. He made sure everyone in his family was happy and always put others before himself. Alex was very involved in all his grandchildren’s sports and activities. His family’s happiness was most important to him.

Survivors include his wife, Joni of Big Lake; children, Cassandra (Neil) Skelly of Princeton, Alexander Medina, Jr. of Orlando, FL, Jacob Medina of Coon Rapids, Jennifer Alery of Big Lake and Jonathan Alery of Big Lake; brothers and sisters, Hector (Tina) Medina of Lake Station, IN, Virginia (Rogers) Whitlock of Gonzales, LA, Jose Medina of Indianapolis, IN, Johnny Medina of Gonzales, LA, Dina Medina of Indianapolis, IN, Neftali Medina of Spring Branch, TX and Fulgencio (Dagmar) Medina, Jr. of Keruznnach, Germany; and his beloved dog, Pickles. Alex was preceded in death by his parents.

“FOR GOD AND COUNTRY”