Albert “Abby” J. Kieke, 82, St. Augusta

April 10, 1935 - October 29, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Abby Kieke who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Jose Edayadiyil, VC will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in St. Augusta.

Abby was born in St. Augusta Township to Ferdinand H. & Vlasta (Niebolte) Kieke. He served his country in the United States Army and Reserves. Abby worked as a mason doing cement work for many years and also worked a short time at Franklin Manufacturing. Abby was an avid hunter and fisherman and especially loved to trap turtles in his spare time. He enjoyed playing baseball for the Gussie’s in his earlier years and was a member of the 1955 State Baseball Championship.

Survivors include his brothers and sister, Herb (Louise) of St. Augusta; Leon (Janet) of St. Augusta; Bob (Carol) of Stacy; Doris (Delbert) Schroeder of St. Augusta; nieces and nephews, Tammy Ruprecht, Tonette Kieke, Kevin, Janelle Cain, Debbie Bakken, Julie Wolfe, Mike, Lisa Weyer, Greg, Amy Allen, Kimberly Watson, and many great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his aunt, Sr. Madonna Niebolte, O.S.B.