Albany Woman Airlifted To Hospital Following ATV Accident

PIERZ -- An Albany woman was airlifted to the hospital after an ATV accident Sunday.

The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of 300th Avenue and 143rd Street in Pierz Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Christopher Wenderski, of Burtrum, was driving a side-by-side ATV with his passenger, 36-year-old Lacosta Miller of Albany.

Authorities say Wenderski was heading west on the Soo Line Trail, when he lost control of the machine, causing it to roll onto its side. Miller's hand became pinned underneath the ATV.

She was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital for her injuries. She is listed in stable condition.

Wenderski was not hurt.