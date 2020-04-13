Albany Teacher and Coach Accused of Criminal Sexual Conduct

ST. CLOUD -- A teacher and coach in the Albany School District is charged with having a sexual relationship with a student. Thirty-one-year-old Daniel Fragodt of Melrose is charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim who was 16-17-years-old at the time.

According to the charges, a 14-year-old girl initially reported Fragodt had touched her inappropriately over her clothing several times including rubbing her thighs with his feet and brushing against her buttocks with his hand. He also allegedly slid his fingers through a hole in her jeans near her waist.

The girl then said her teacher was having a sexual relationship with another girl.

Police interviewed the second victim who said she knew Fragodt as a teacher and a coach but denied having a sexual relationship with him. A search of Fragodt's phone showed a large number of phone calls and text messages between the girl and Fragodt.

The girl ultimately admitted to having sex with Fragodt when she was 17-years-old which included other sex acts at various places like at the school, in the St. Joseph Park-and-Ride, and other places in Albany.

Fragodt is being held in the Stearns County Jail until he can be arraigned.

Fragodt is a math teacher and coach for girls basketball, cross country and track and field.