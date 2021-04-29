Albany Man Killed While Moving RV in Nevada

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (AP) -- Police in Nevada say an Albany man trying to move his motor home was killed when he was run over by the slowly moving vehicle after he fell out and was knocked unconscious.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police said 67-year-old Bob Bruner didn't move after he landed on his head in a parking lot in Laughlin on Monday.

Police said Bruner was attempting to straighten a trailer behind the vehicle when he fell out of the driver's side door. The statement said Bruner landed in the path of the slowly moving vehicle's rear wheels.

