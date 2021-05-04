Albany Man Killed in Weekend Motorcycle Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP -- An Albany man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Saturday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call around 3:00 p.m. for a motorcycle crash with injuries. The crash happened just outside the city limits of Albany on County Road 54 near the intersection with Quaker Road.
The sheriff's office says 52-year-old Troy Karger was heading east on County Road 54 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck a fence.
Karger was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information is currently available.