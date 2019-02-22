Albany Man Charged With Sexually Touching Girl

ST. CLOUD -- An Albany man is charged with criminal sexual conduct after a 13-year-old girl reported that he touched her inappropriately while staying as a household guest. Nineteen-year-old Adam Wiechmann is charged with felony 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The girl told authorities she was watching TV with her brother and Wiechmann Friday when Wiechmann showed her pictures of girls on his phone who he'd had sex with, including a 14-year-old girl. The victim said she eventually went to bed.

Later, when the girl got up to get a snack, Wiechmann came out of the bedroom and sat by her on the couch. She said Wiechmann smelled like alcohol and began touching her waist and was kissing and sucking on her ear. The girl said he put his hands down her shorts and up her shirt. The girl told Wiechmann that she was 13-years-old and that it was not okay.

Finally, the girl heard her sister cough and said she needed to go check on her. The victim reported the situation to the sister who then confronted Wiechmann and told him to leave.

Court records show Wiechmann admitted to the girl's version of the story and knew what he did was wrong.