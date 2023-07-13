Air Quality Alert Issued for All of MN Friday, Saturday

Dave Overlund

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for all of Minnesota due to wildfire smoke.

The alert is effective from 8:00 a.m. Friday through 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday. The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in poor air quality.

The air quality will gradually improve on Saturday with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south.

