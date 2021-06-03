AG: Woman Misused Funds Raised in Philando Castile’s Name
ST. PAUL (AP) — Minnesota's attorney general says a St. Paul professor who led a campaign to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name spent less than half of the $200,000 she raised on the intended purpose.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office filed a civil enforcement action against Pamela Fergus on Thursday. The professor at Metropolitan State University created the online crowdfunding effort a year after Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop by a St. Anthony officer in 2016.
Castile was known to pay out of pocket for children whose families could not afford to buy their own lunches.
Get our free mobile app
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.