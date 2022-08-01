After 2 Years, 35 Foot Bloody Mary Bar is Back in Minnesota

It's been a two year wait. Not that anyone needs to explain why we haven't had a chance to utilize a 35 foot Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar in the last two years. Anyone say pandemic? But it is BACK!!

Get our free mobile app

This Bloody Mary/Mimosa bar is located in Hell's Kitchen in Minneapolis. It is SO worth the effort to go and check this thing out. Anything you can possibly think of to adorn the top of a Bloody Mary, and a few things you never would have thought of, are available. There is everything from beef sticks (of course) to cheeses, to mini donuts, to mini pancakes to pretzels, to.... whatever you can think of available.

Hells Kitchen Minneapolis Hells Kitchen Minneapolis loading...

The description on the Hell's Kitchen website makes me just want to go and check this thing out like... NOW!

I know that Bloody Mary's sound the best in the Fall, or in colder months. At least to me that's when it sounds the best. And guess what... that time is just about upon us! Or you could choose to take advantage of the mimosa bar. Not nearly as many garnishes, but several juices and other sweet type things that you can choose to add to your drink. Plus, the menu at Hell's Kitchen is something you'll want to check out as well

See you there!

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.