Adeline “Addie” M. Laudenbach, 91, St. Cloud

December 20, 1930 - September 6, 2022

attachment-Addie Laudenbach loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church on Saturday, September 10, 2022 for Adeline “Addie” Laudenbach, 91, who passed away on September 6, at The Sanctuary in St. Cloud, with her family by her side. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, September 9, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM and an hour before the mass on Saturday. Rev. Robert Rolfes and Rev. Erik Lundgren will concelebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Addie was born on December 20, 1930 to Rudolph and Frances (Holthaus) Pelzer in Pearl Lake. She married Harvey Laudenbach on October 19, 1950 at St. Mary Help of Christians Church. Together they raised 13 children. They lived in St. Augusta for most of their lives on a farm that is now called River Bluffs Regional Park. Addie was a homemaker and helped with the farming as well as working in housekeeping at the Travel Lodge Hotel and was the property manager of apartments. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Church, the Nocturnal Adoration Group, St. Anne’s Christian Women, Daughters of Isabella, Women’s Homemaker Group, The Crosier Apostolate, St. Augusta American Legion Auxiliary Post 621 and a card group for 50 years.

Addie enjoyed gardening along with growing raspberries and blackberries to make her delicious jam. She loved bowling, cribbage, praying, EWTN, trips to the casino, Keno, the game show network, and having private visits with friends and family. She found great joy in gift giving at Christmas to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to make homemade rosaries and donated them. Addie was a special lady who was strong in her convictions and compassionate like no other. She was a woman of prayer and faith and taught her 13 children to do the same.

She is survived by her children, Wayne (Mary) of St. Augusta, Karen (Bruce) Timman of Plymouth, Renee (Larry) Czech of Saint Cloud, Jane (Pete) Yarmon of Merrifield, Leon (Marlene) of St. Cloud, Jim (Shelly) of St. Cloud, Sue (Len) Meyer of St. Augusta, Dean (Sheila) of St. Augusta, Joe (Denise) of Brainerd, Pat (Linda) of Emily, Tony (Lori) of St. Augusta, Mary Kay (Kenny) Merten of Harvard, ID, and Doug (Keri) of St. Augusta; siblings, Bernice (Andy) Witschen of Monticello, John (LaVerne) Pelzer of South Haven and Marlene (Gary) Laudenbach of St. Augusta; step siblings, Corrine Janochoski and Rachel Penning, 37 grandchildren and 51 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harvey on December 3, 2016; grandson, Jon Yarmon; brothers and sisters, Frank Pelzer, Luella Klaverkamp, Ruth Toenjes, Ed Pelzer, Beatrice Neu, Alice Ross, and Eugene Pelzer.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares and Quiet Oaks Hospice.

A special thank you to the Sanctuary and St. Croix Hospice for all the wonderful care and loving friendships given to Addie.

Live streaming of the service will be on St. Mary Help of Christian Facebook Page.